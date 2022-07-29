Roswell firefighter who struck and killed woman crossing street facing charges, police say

Police say a Roswell woman was hit by a truck just steps away from a fire station.

Police records show the man behind the wheel is a Roswell firefighter, who now faces charges in her death.

Ronnie Harper is charged with second degree homicide in the incident.

Roswell police say they responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at Old Alabama Road and Market Boulevard on July 13.

The victim was identified as Bonnie Abraham-Mikami.

According to the report, the incident happened just after 9 a.m. steps from Roswell Fire Station Four.

The driver of the truck, who police identified as Harper, told officers the victim was not in the cross-walk at the time he hit her while attempting to make a left turn.

Surveillance videos tell a different story.

According to reports and footage pulled from the nearby fire department, Abraham-Mikami was in the crosswalk at the time she was hit.

Ronnie Harper is charged with failure to yield right of way at a crosswalk and second degree vehicular homicide.

Emergency crews rushed her to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Reports showed Abraham-Mikami suffered a serious head injury from the impact.

Police say Harper stayed at the scene, but faces charges of failure to yield right of way at a crosswalk and second degree vehicular homicide.

Family members describe Bonnie Abraham-Mikami as a loving and private person.

FOX 5 reached out to the Roswell Fire Department for comment, but did not hear back at the time of this report.