Roswell emergency crews respond to gas leak

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area near a busy highway in Roswell while crews respond to a gas leak.

Emergency crews responded to Alpharetta Highway between Wills Road and Northmeadow Parkway to repair a gas line rupture.

SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene and saw an excavator that appeared to be working near an exposed pipe in a roadside ditch.

Officials closed all lanes until repairs are complete.

On Monday morning, the Georgia Department of Transportation reported road work in that area that would block one of five lanes at Upper Hembree Road until 3 p.m.

