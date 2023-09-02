Suspect arrested in Roswell shooting that hospitalized man

A man wanted in connection to a shooting Friday night in Roswell has been arrested. Police confirmed they booked the suspect the day after the incident.

Derrick Washington, 23, was charged with aggravated assault.

Roswell police say he shot at a 22-year-old man multiple times who was walking up the driveway of a house Washington was at in the 200 block of Barrington Drive E. It was around 9 p.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with one non-life-threatening gunshot wound on his arm.

Police say there was a third person involved who also fired shots, but no one was hit by them. That individual has not been identified and police have not named them a suspect or insinuated any charges pending against them.

Washington is being held in the Fulton County Jail.

If you know anything more about this incident, give the Roswell Police Department a call at 770-640-4100, or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477).