Georgia Girl Scouts pay tribute to Honorary National President Rosalynn Carter

At Maranatha Baptist Church Sunday, Rosalynn Carter was top of mind.

"We're going to make sure that she knows that we all love her," said Kim Fuller, Carter’s niece.

On Wednesday, this congregation will say goodbye to one of its most well-known members.

"All over the world, people are celebrating her life," Fuller said. "Of course, we're coming into a week now where we’re going to celebrate even more."

Carter leaves behind a lasting legacy. She will be remembered as a champion of mental healthcare, for her humanitarian work and her efforts to improve care for the elderly.

She was born and raised in Plains, and this community is working to send her off in the best way possible. People from near and far are using the site as a memorial.

"We're going to send her off with a wonderful, wonderful sendoff," Fuller said.

"We wanted to put flowers to make sure that she gets something because she was an amazing lady," said sisters Cayleigh and Abigale Shinn.

The Shinn's are Girl Scouts from Macon. They drove two hours with their parents to drop off flowers for Carter to honor her support of the Girl Scouts over the years.

"Other people can’t make it to put flowers, so we have flowers for her," they said.

According to Girl Scout historian Ann Robertson, Rosalynn Carter was a loud and proud supporter of the Girl Scout Movement.

In 1977, Carter accepted the position of honorary president of the Girl Scouts of the USA in a ceremony held at the White House.

A year later, she became a troop mom when her daughter, Amy Carter, joined a Brownie troop through her Washington D.C. public school, Stevens Elementary.

Back at the church, preparations are underway for Wednesday's funeral. Crews are setting up walkways among other things to get ready for the service.