Route for Rosalynn Carter motorcade on Monday released

The motorcade for former first lady Rosalynn Carter will begin in Plains, Georgia, at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27.

The motorcade will depart from downtown Plains via U.S. 280 to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus. After a brief departure ceremony at the hospital, the motorcade will continue on U.S. 280, turning north on U.S. 19, and then turn right at West Lamar Street, traveling through downtown Americus.

Turning right on Tripp Street, the motorcade will enter Georgia Southwestern State University via GSW State University Drive to arrive at a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex.

Following the wreath ceremony, the motorcade will exit the university campus via GSW State University Drive, turning left on Tripp Street, followed by a left turn on East Forsyth Street through downtown Americus.

At the intersection of U.S. 19, the motorcade will turn right toward the town of Butler, traveling 35 miles before turning right on state Route 540/96 East and continuing 34 miles to Interstate 75 at Byron.

Traveling I-75 north for 7 miles, the motorcade will then proceed on I-475 north to rejoin I-75 north toward Atlanta.At Atlanta, the motorcade will enter John Lewis Freedom Parkway at Exit 248C and will proceed to The Carter Presidential Center, arriving at about 2:30 p.m.

Please note that parking is likely to be extremely limited in some places and there are likely to be temporary road closures. Please be respectful of private property at all times.

