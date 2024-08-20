Rosa Burney Park shooting: Police release images of suspected gunmen in Mechanicsville reunion violence

Atlanta police are hoping the public can help them identify multiple people believed to be connected with a shooting after a Mechanicsville community reunion earlier in August.

Police say the shots rang out after a large gathering at Rosa Burney Park, where attendees had come together to reconnect with friends and celebrate the community.

What was supposed to be a happy reunion turned into a terrifying situation when witnesses say someone started shooting into the crowd of thousands from across the street.

Five people were shot. The victims include a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, and a 33-year-old woman. The most seriously injured is a 29-year-old woman who remains in critical condition as of last week. Officials have not shared an update on her condition.

After the shooting, one witness told FOX 5 that some people in the crowd had heard that there had been threats made before the reunion.

"There was going to be a shooting. We already heard that, it was already mentioned that there was going to be a shooting," witness Durell Jackson said. "So, they was telling a lot of people, 'Don't come.' This is the last reunion out of all the reunions, so this is one of the biggest ones in Atlanta, Georgia. We have it every year."

MORE: Rosa Burney Park shooting: Family share updates on those injured during Mechanicsville reunion

On Monday, Atlanta police shared photos taken from nearby surveillance cameras of multiple people considered suspects. In the photos, a few of the men seem to be holding weapons.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Atlanta Police Department)

Investigators have not shared details about the motive behind the violence.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $2,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

If you have any details that could help investigators, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.