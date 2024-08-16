Rosa Burney Park shooting: Family share updates on those injured during Mechanicsville reunion

Family and community members came together on Friday afternoon to give an update on those injured in a mass shooting over the weekend in Mechanicsville.

It happened after a large gathering at Rosa Burney Park, where attendees had come together to reconnect with friends and celebrate the community. Five people were shot, including three teens and one woman who remained in critical condition as of Friday.

Atlanta police say they recovered over 90 shell casings from the scene that night.

"I'm hurt, I'm angry, I'm very mad and upset," said Tabatha Colzie, who is the mother of 29-year-old Nekevia Colzie.

Colzie says her daughter is fighting to live nearly a week after she was shot in the head at a neighborhood reunion celebration in Mechanicsville.

"My daughter is fighting for her life. She was the sweetest person that you would ever want to meet and didn't harm anyone. The sweetest person. Just wanted to come and have fun. She worked Monday through Friday. So why not come and have fun if you have worked all week?" Colzie said.

"This was Mechanicsville coming together. This was the community coming together to spend time together. It was a BBQ, people playing games. Family. There were children, elders. Kids everywhere," said Malawi Davis, an attorney and community activist.

"I've been fighting for over 20 years for other families and now it's time to fight for mine," said Lenny Black, whose 17-year-old granddaughter was one of those injured.

Black's granddaughter is still in the hospital after being shot in the back.

Those in the community gathered around the families outside Grady Hospital demanding answers.

"People running from bullets, ducking under cars and hiding and now Monday they are supposed to just get up and go to school," said David Bozeman, an attorney and community activist.

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Dozens of shell casings litter Rosa Burney Park in the Mechanicsville community of Atlanta after a shooting during a reunion on Aug. 11, 2024. (FOX 5)

No arrests have been made, something which community members call unacceptable.

"This mother went to security and Atlanta police and said there are a group of young men with bookbags and guns. Some of the guns were visible," Davis said.

"I will be damned if I coddle and say it's OK. I don't care if you're 10 years old, 12 years old, or 17, they have to be held responsible," Bozeman said.

Community members are organizing a community healing event on August 24 at the Dunbar Center. They are inviting the community to come out and join them.