5 people shot at park in Mechanicsville area, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that occurred late Saturday night in the Mechanicsville neighborhood, leaving five people injured. The incident took place at Rosa L. Burney Park, located just off Windsor Street, following a party at the park.

According to reports, the shooting happened shortly after 10:30 p.m.. Emergency responders transported the five injured individuals to a local hospital. The current conditions of the victims are unknown at this time.

Police were on the scene for several hours, and over 100 evidence markers were observed. Authorities have identified a person of interest, though it remains unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

As the investigation continues, police are working to gather more details. Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.