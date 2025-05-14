Public input sought on rehab of MLK Jr's historic Atlanta home

article

The Brief The National Park Service is restoring the historic Vine City home once owned by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. The Kings lived in the home from 1964 until Dr. King’s assassination in 1968; it was acquired by the NPS in 2018. A public meeting to gather community input will be held Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Westside Future Fund on Jefferson Street.



The National Park Service is inviting the public to weigh in on the future of a historic Atlanta home once owned by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King.

What we know:

Located on Sunset Avenue in Vine City, the home was acquired by the National Park Service in 2018. A restoration project is now underway, with long-term plans to open the site for public tours.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King purchased the home in 1964 and lived there until Dr. King's assassination in 1968.

What you can do:

Community members will have a chance to provide feedback at an in-person meeting scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m., at the Westside Future Fund on Jefferson Street in Atlanta. Click here for more information.