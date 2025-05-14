DeKalb County addresses concerns on water billing, collection efforts

On Wednesday morning, DeKalb County officials held a press conference to address growing concerns and confusion surrounding water billing, disconnections, and the county’s plans to recover over $104 million in delinquent water payments. The briefing was led by CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson and Deputy Director of Utilities Lynn Ferguson, with other county executives in attendance.

Key Points from the Press Conference:

No Mass Disconnections: CEO Cochran-Johnson emphasized that DeKalb County is not conducting mass water disconnections. Service shutoffs have only occurred on a case-by-case basis involving long-delinquent accounts with no customer response despite repeated contact attempts.

Aggressive Collections Begin June 1: The county will initiate stronger collection measures starting June 1. These include written and digitally signed payment plans, recorded customer service calls and Zoom consultations, and expanded use of automated reminders. Only accounts with balances exceeding $3,000 and no communication within the last 30 days will be targeted initially.

$104 Million in Delinquent Bills: As of the day before the press conference, DeKalb County reported a total of $104,719,076.41 in unpaid water bills. Over 600 customers owe more than $5,000, and some accounts date back to 2010 with no payment history.

Historical Context and Progress: At the height of DeKalb’s billing crisis in 2017, more than 50,000 water bills were disputed. Since then, over 104,000 outdated water meters have been replaced with smart meters, and the number of disputed bills has dropped to just 98. Thousands of accounts have been adjusted for overbilling and leaks.

Hardship and Assistance Programs: Cochran-Johnson repeatedly stressed that the county is not being punitive. Residents facing financial or medical hardships are encouraged to contact the Watershed Department. Programs like DeKalb CARES offer assistance for leak repairs and water bill adjustments, and a 10-by-10 affordability initiative launches in July, offering targeted support to low-income residents.

Resolution 2024-1357: The recently passed resolution reaffirms the county’s commitment to fair and compassionate billing practices. It includes provisions for protecting vulnerable residents and mandates the appointment of an official water advocate by Jan. 1, 2026. Until then, a nine-person team is already handling advocacy efforts.

How the Debt Accumulated: Officials cited multiple reasons for the large backlog of unpaid bills, including pandemic-era leniency, longstanding billing issues, and a culture of non-payment due to the perception that disconnections wouldn’t occur. CEO Cochran-Johnson stated the county is committed to ending this pattern while treating residents with dignity and fairness.

Use of Collected Funds: Revenue recovered through collections will be reinvested into the water system for infrastructure improvements, leak remediation, and expanded support services.

Next Steps for Residents: Residents with delinquent accounts are urged to contact the county immediately. Two phone lines are available:

Customer Advocate: 404-371-2462 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Customer Contact Center: 404-378-4475 (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Cochran-Johnson concluded by reaffirming that water is a basic need and the county is committed to resolution—not punishment. She invited residents to engage with the county now, before enforcement escalates in June.

The backstory:

In February, DeKalb County leaders voted to hike water and sewer rates 10% over the next 10 years. For a resident currently paying $70 per month, the hike would raise their bill to $76 this year, $84 in 2026, and more than $112 by 2029. The funds from the rate hikes are earmarked for renovating the Scott Candler Water Treatment Facility and other infrastructure projects.

The other side:

Representatives from the Legal Defense Fund (LDF), DeKalb Water Watch, American Friends Service Committee, South River Watershed Alliance, and Working Families Power joined with impacted residents during a press conference Tuesday outside of the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management to call for a moratorium on shutoffs. They say the ongoing disconnections are hitting low-income, Black, and disabled residents the hardest.

