DeKalb County leaders set to vote on water and sewer rate hike

The Brief DeKalb County officials are set to vote on Tuesday morning on a proposed 10% annual increase in water and sewer rates over the next 10 years. The funds are earmarked for renovations to one of the county's water treatment facilities, but some residents are concerned about the higher costs. Commissioners are also considering policy changes to protect senior citizens, disabled individuals, and low-income residents, along with a proposal to create an Office of Customer Advocacy.



DeKalb County commissioners are expected to vote on a measure that could raise water and sewer rates for residents.

The DeKalb County Commission is set to have the final word on the much-discussed plan at Tuesday's regular meeting.

What we know:

After several proposals, the current plan on the table suggests a 10% annual rate increase over the next 10 years. For a resident currently paying $70 per month, the hike would raise their bill to $76 this year, $84 in 2026, and more than $112 by 2029.

County commissioners have been debating water and sewer rate hikes for several months, previously considering different options, including:

A 6% annual increase over three years

An 8% annual increase over 10 years (proposed by the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee)

A 7% annual increase at one point

In addition to the rate hike, the commission is also considering a resolution to protect senior citizens, disabled individuals, and low-income residents from the financial burden of the increase. One commissioner has also proposed the creation of an Office of Customer Advocacy to assist affected residents.

The funds from the rate hikes are earmarked for renovating the Scott Candler Water Treatment Facility and other infrastructure projects. However, not all residents support the proposal, expressing concerns about the financial burden.

The county has hosted multiple town halls about the issue in February.

What you can do:

Tuesday's meeting will take place at 9 a.m. at the DeKalb County Government Service Center in Decatur.

You can watch a livestream of the meeting here.