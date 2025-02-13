DeKalb County officials continue to debate water and sewer rate hike

article

The Brief DeKalb County officials will hold a special meeting today at 3 p.m. to continue discussions on a proposed 10% annual increase in water and sewer rates over the next 10 years. A final vote on the rate hike is expected on Feb. 25, with residents potentially seeing their monthly bills increase from $70 to over $112 by 2029. Commissioners are also considering policy changes to protect senior citizens, disabled individuals, and low-income residents, along with a proposal to create an Office of Customer Advocacy.



The DeKalb County Public Works and Infrastructure Committee will reconvene today at 3 p.m. for a special meeting to continue discussions on a proposed water and sewer rate increase, according to Decaturish.

What we know:

After several proposals, the current plan on the table suggests a 10% annual rate increase over the next 10 years. For a resident currently paying $70 per month, the hike would raise their bill to $76 this year, $84 in 2026, and more than $112 by 2029.

A vote on the proposed rate increase is expected on Feb. 25.

County commissioners have been debating water and sewer rate hikes for several months, previously considering different options, including:

A 6% annual increase over three years

An 8% annual increase over 10 years (proposed by the Public Works and Infrastructure Committee)

A 7% annual increase at one point

In addition to the rate hike, the commission is also considering a resolution to protect senior citizens, disabled individuals, and low-income residents from the financial burden of the increase. One commissioner has also proposed the creation of an Office of Customer Advocacy to assist affected residents.