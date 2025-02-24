DeKalb County Watershed Management gets new director

The Brief Reginald D. Wells has been appointed as the new Director of Watershed Management for DeKalb County, succeeding David Hayes. Wells brings over 25 years of experience in water resource management and previously served as Assistant Commissioner for Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management. He has managed significant budgets and workforce, including a $675 million annual budget and a $1.2 billion capital improvement program.



DeKalb County has recently undergone a significant leadership change in its Department of Watershed Management.

Following the retirement of longtime director David Hayes, the county has appointed Reginald D. Wells as the new Director of Watershed Management.

What we know:

Reginald D. Wells brings over 25 years of leadership experience in water resource management and infrastructure operations to his new role.

Previously, he served as the Assistant Commissioner for the City of Atlanta’s Department of Watershed Management. In that position, he managed a $675 million annual budget, oversaw a workforce of more than 1,350 employees, and directed a $1.2 billion capital improvement program.

Wells is no stranger to DeKalb County, having previously served as its Director of Watershed Management, where he led critical infrastructure projects and ensured compliance with federal consent decrees.

Wells is a graduate of Georgia Southern University with a B.S. in Civil Engineering Technology and holds multiple professional licenses, including Wastewater Collection Operator, Wastewater Plant Operator, and Water Distribution System Operator.

His qualifications are further bolstered by certifications in emergency management, asset management, and OSHA safety compliance.

What they're saying:

DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson expressed confidence in Wells' appointment, stating, "Reginald Wells brings a wealth of expertise and a deep understanding of water infrastructure management. As we transition leadership following David Hayes’ dedicated service, we are confident that Reginald’s vision and strategic approach will help DeKalb County continue providing reliable, high-quality water services to our residents."

What's next:

As the new Director of Watershed Management, Wells will oversee the county’s multi-billion-dollar capital improvement program, water treatment operations, and wastewater infrastructure. His leadership will be crucial in modernizing the county’s systems to meet the needs of a growing population.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time, as the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners is set to discuss a 10% rate increase over the next 10 years. The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners will vote on that during Tuesday's regular meeting.

