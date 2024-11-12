DeKalb County to hold town hall on proposed water, sewer rate hike

article

DeKalb County residents and business owners are invited to a town hall meeting tonight to provide input on a proposed increase to water and sewer service rates.

The proposal includes an annual 6% rate hike over the next three years, expected to generate tens of millions of dollars for the county. These funds would go toward ongoing work at the Scott Candler Water Treatment Plant, DeKalb’s sole source of fresh, drinkable water, officials say.

The town hall will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Government Services Center in Decatur. The proposed rate increase is scheduled for discussion on the Board of Commissioners’ agenda next Tuesday.