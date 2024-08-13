Rosa Burney Park shooting: Who opened fire, striking 2 adults, 3 teens?

Atlanta police are calling on the public for assistance in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a shooting that erupted after a Mechanicsville community reunion over the weekend.

Five people were shot, including three teenagers and a woman who remains in critical condition, according to police reports.

The shooting occurred following a large gathering at Rosa Burney Park, where attendees had come together to reconnect with friends and celebrate the community. "The vibe is always love. I have been going to the Mechanicsville Reunion for the last eight years. There was music playing, laughter. Kids were having fun. The seniors were having fun," said Dr. Duwon Robinson, a native Atlantan.

Robinson, a community activist, emphasized that reunions like the one on Saturday are important for former housing project communities in Atlanta, providing an opportunity to reminisce and reconnect with childhood friends.

However, about an hour after the event ended, the celebration took a tragic turn. Shots were fired into the crowd of thousands from across the street, according to the Atlanta Police Department. Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. briefed Atlanta’s Public Safety Committee on the incident, revealing that over 90 shell casings were recovered. "They have some great leads on that one," Hampton said.

Police were called to the scene shortly after 10 p.m. The victims include a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, and a 33-year-old woman. The most seriously injured is a 29-year-old woman who remains in critical condition as of Tuesday.

Dr. Robinson expressed his disappointment over the violence, noting that the event’s organizer had taken all necessary precautions. "He is a standup guy for the community. I always tell him, ‘Make sure you cover everything. We are paying for this stuff out of pocket. You got to pay off-duty police, you got to pay security, you got to pay for the permits,’" Robinson said.

Robinson also called for stronger measures from the police to prevent gun violence at such events. "They need to explain no gun violence, leave your guns at home. It hurts you nothing to make sure that no one is walking around with guns on their hips whether or not they're illegal or not or registered or not. Hey, go put your gun back in the car. Don’t bring your gun here," he urged.

The Mechanicsville Association plans to hold a security meeting on Tuesday at the local library.