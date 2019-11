article

Police in Rome are searching for a missing/runaway child.

Zoey was last seen Sunday in Garden Lakes, according to the Rome Police Department.

Police describe Zoey as being 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing about 185 pounds, with red hair.

Anyone who sees Zoey is asked to call 911. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Investigators Randy Gore.

Police said all tips may remain anonymous.