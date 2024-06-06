Rome man arrested for assault, kidnapping, and cruelty to animals

article

The Floyd County Police Department recently arrested 40-year-old Ronnie Antonio Martin on a range of serious charges.

The charges against Martin include aggravated assault, kidnapping, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, two counts of cruelty to children in the third degree, theft by taking, battery, and cruelty to animals.

According to authorities, Martin was involved in a physical domestic dispute at his residence on Blacks Bluff Road. Following the altercation, Martin left the scene, taking his biological son, a minor child, with him.

According to the Coosa Valley News, Martin got into a fight with the child's mother. He also allegedly hurt the family's dog during the fight. Martin and the child were found a short time later on a nearby property.

It has been confirmed that Martin does not have custodial rights to the child.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.