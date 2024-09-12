Rollover crash on I-85 South blocks all lanes near Suwanee

article

A vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 85 southbound just before the Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road exit has completely blocked all lanes, according to Suwanee Police Department.

Police officers from Suwanee and troopers with the Georgia State Patrol are at the scene investigating.

Emergency crews also are working to clear the wreck.

Drivers should plan for long delays or should seek alternate routes.

No word on the cause of the crash or if there were any injuries.

This story is breaking. Check back for details.