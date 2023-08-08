Gang members sentenced for murdering children during Clayton County burglary in 2016

article

Two gang members accused of breaking into a Clayton County home in 2016 and murdering the children who lived there when they couldn't find their original target have just learned their sentences.

The State presented evidence that Christopher Spencer and Devin Dunson were with six other armed members of the Rolling 20's street gang when they broke into a house on Libby Lane on Oct. 22, 2016. They argued the group was looking to kill Deundre Mitchell, a member of a rival gang who they believed had stolen some guns.

The State argued the pair realized Mitchell no longer lived there after breaking in. Instead of leaving, they took part in murdering an 11-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy who were home.

Christopher Spencer (Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections)

Spencer was charged with two counts of malice murder, six counts of felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, one count of home invasion and 16 counts of gang activity.

FOX 5 Atlanta covered Spencer twice before for similar crimes: home invasion and murder. In 2017, he was convicted of murdering an elderly Stone Mountain couple execution-style in their apartment after robbing them in Oct. 2016. In 2018, he was charged with shooting 19-year-old Bridget Shiel and leaving her naked body in the Oakland City Park on May 31, 2016.

Devin Dunson (Credit: Georgia Department of Corrections)

Dunson was charged with two counts of malice murder, eight counts of felony murder, five counts of aggravated assault, five counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, one count of home invasion, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and 16 counts of gang activity.

They were both sentenced on July 29 to serve two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus 20 years. They must also pay a fine of $200,000.20.

"Two more of the Rolling 20's Crips have been convicted for the murder of two minors. We hope the conviction of this senseless crime brings some form of comfort to the family of the victims," District Attorney Mosley said. "We have one more defendant awaiting trial, and we will continue to work tirelessly on the behalf of all Clayton County citizens."