Rockdale County traffic stop escalates: Suspect shot, GSP trooper injured

A traffic stop for speeding escalated into a shooting late Saturday night in Rockdale County, leaving one man injured and a Georgia State Patrol (GSP) trooper hospitalized for observation.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), the incident began around 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30, when a GSP trooper and a cadet pulled over an SUV for speeding. The driver, later identified as Tony Ward, 34, of Atlanta, initially stopped at a gas station but attempted to evade law enforcement by circling the pumps.

Once Ward brought the vehicle to a stop, his passenger, Chester Williams, 41, of Jonesboro, exited the SUV and opened fire on the troopers. One trooper returned fire, striking Williams, who was later arrested and transported to a hospital for treatment.

Ward ran away, but was apprehended nearby by Rockdale County Sheriff’s deputies, who handed him over to GSP.

The GSP has requested the GBI to investigate the officer-involved shooting and the aggravated assault on the trooper. The GBI's independent investigation will result in a case file to be reviewed by the Rockdale County District Attorney’s Office.

No additional details about the investigation have been released at this time.