Rockdale County toddler shot in the head, person of interest being questioned

Investigators in Rockdale County are trying to determine what led to the shooting of a toddler on Thursday afternoon.

It happened at an apartment located on Rock Mont Circle a little before 4 p.m. The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived at the home to find a 2-year-old boy shot in the head. The young child was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.

Investigator said a fight between a tenant and an apartment complex employee took place before the shooting.

A person of interest is being questioned in the case, deputies said.

The name of the young victim has not been released.

The case remains under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.