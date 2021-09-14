Rockdale County Sheriff warns about scams targeting elderly residents

article

Rockdale County deputies are warning citizens to be aware of scammers who are targeting elderly residents of the county.

Officials say the scammers pretend to be a relative needing bail or bond money to try to steal unsuspecting victims' financial information.

Deputies say residents should monitor their calls and call the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at (770) 278-8000 if you have any questions regarding bail or bond.

According to law enforcement, another scam involved callers posing as a "courier service" to steal money.

Please report any possible scam calls to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

