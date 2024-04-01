Rockdale County Public Schools putting locally grown food on students' plates

Rockdale County Public Schools recently launched a new partnership with the Georgia ACRE Collective to put locally grown fruits, vegetables, and meats on to students' lunch plates

At C.J. Hicks Elementary School, lunchtime is serious business. That's because these students are not just enjoying a treat, they are taste testers, trying new foods being made with ingredients from local farms right here in Georgia.

Blaine Allen is the school nutrition director for Rockdale County Public Schools. Two schools are part of a pilot program with ACRE Collective to use small Georgia farms to supply fruits, vegetables, and meats for school lunches.

"So when we think about local, we think about sustainability, reducing our carbon footprint. When it comes local, no pesticides, it's much much healthier for our kids so it's a win win," Allen said.

Dory Cooper is the program manager for the pilot program with ACRE Collective. She says they partner specifically with minority, women, and veteran farmers.

"It's great to be able to connect local growers to school food. The biggest benefit is that they're a good market for those farmers to be able to have a steady market to sell their product. But then, also of course, have that food go to students. So that locally produced food, fresher, healthier to students," Cooper said.

The partnership doesn't end with supplying the foods.

"Along with Georgia Organics we're teaching staff how to prepare food, know where food is coming from, then, of course, support with the student lead taste tests as well," she said.

The feedback from students will help shape the lunch menu.

"So when kids give us feedback and let us know we have buy in, we turn around and make sure our menu is driven by our students," Allen explained.

Rockdale County Public Schools hopes to grow the program throughout the district, and the ACRE Collective is also hoping to work with more school districts in the near future.