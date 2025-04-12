2 Rockdale County murder suspects caught in coastal Georgia

article

A man and a woman wanted for murder in Rockdale County were tracked down to Long County and arrested.

What we know:

There were warrants out for the arrests of 21-year-old Kaliz Jamarson Hadley and 19-year-old Tahnee McNabb. The pair were wanted for murder and aggravated assault.

After being tipped off by law enforcement partners, deputies from Long County and Wayne County teamed up to conduct surveillance.

They said they sent a drone out near Arnold Drive and Jack's Lane near the coast of Georgia. That's how they caught the pair and made the arrests.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Tahnee McNabb (Credit: Long County Sheriff's Office)

During a search of the area, "evidence" was seized, according to the Long County Sheriff's Office. They did not explain what that evidence consisted of.

Everything has been turned over to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased victim and when the alleged murder took place is unknown.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.