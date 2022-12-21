Expand / Collapse search
Conyers man with dementia missing

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Conyers
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Larry Lee Harden (Credit: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office) (Supplied)

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has enlisted the public's help in searching for a missing 70-year-old man who has dementia. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Larry Lee Harden was reportedly last seen Wednesday night around 8 p.m. on Park Walk SW in Conyers.

Authorities believe he left the area on foot. At the time, he was wearing a black ball cap with a red letter "G" on the front, a gray sweat suit top with a red shirt underneath, blue pants and Nike Huarache sneakers.

He is 5-foot-6-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you see him or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office at 770-278-8000.