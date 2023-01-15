'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Rockdale County kidnapping, police say

article

Rockdale County deputies are searching for a man they believe kidnapped a woman on Saturday. The victim has since been located in DeKalb County.

Officials say Aric Nigel Flemister is armed and should be considered dangerous. He was last seen driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra with the license plate SAE7105.

If you see him or have any information, please call the Rockdale County investigator working this case at 770-278-8174.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.