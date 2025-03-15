Rockdale County braces for severe storm nearly 1 year after tornado devastates community

The Brief Some Rockdale County residents are on edge ahead of Saturday night's storms, remembering the April 2024 EF-2 tornado that tore through the area. On April 2, 2024, the tornado with winds of up to 115 mph destroyed dozens of homes. Residents are keeping a close eye on the forecast ahead of expected storms Saturday night.



What they're saying:

"Now, anytime you hear warnings, or they talk about storms, it kind of gets you on edge a little bit," Gregory Daniels said.

"It's anxiety, especially when they're coming in in the middle of the night," he added. "You don't know what to expect."

"We're just nervous, basically, for everybody, because it came at midnight and everybody was sleeping, and we woke up to that. A lot of people didn't. We didn't know what it was until we saw the next morning what actually happened," Kenneth Allen explained.

How Rockdale County can prepare for severe weather

What you can do:

Ahead of this storm, Rockdale County officials say residents can register for RAVE Mobile Safety on the county website to receive alerts coming from the National Weather Service. You can also sign up by texting "ROCKDALE" to 67283.

They also encourage residents to use a weather radio and make sure their phone is opted in to receive alerts.

Officials also say there are nine tornado sirens installed throughout the county, but it will be two weeks until they are operational due to connectivity issues between the server and the national weather service.