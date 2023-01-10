Rockdale County deputy indicted after 3 dogs die in his care, court says

article

Rockdale County Sheriff's Office Deputy Eric Tolbert has been indicted by a grand jury for animal cruelty. The district attorney said he was accused of causing the deaths of three dogs.

Tolbert was indicted for three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals. Lala, Luke and Storm, three American bulldogs were owned by Tolbert and all died in a shed on his property after he left them in 95-degree weather, according to the DA.

Aegis, a police dog that was placed in his care, was said to be found neglected and confined to a hot, filthy pen filled with mold-covered feces.

PETA played a role in bringing the deputy in front of the court. The organization made appeals and protested against Tolbert.

"Nothing can bring these dogs back or make up for their suffering, but these charges send the message that there are consequences for anyone who causes dogs’ agonizing deaths, including those charged with enforcing the law," said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. "PETA is calling for Deputy Eric Tolbert to be barred from owning animals for life so that no other dog dies slowly and painfully in his stifling shed as LaLa, Luke Cage, and Storm did."