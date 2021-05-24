Rockdale County deputy hit by vehicle on I-20

A Rockdale County deputy is recovering in the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle early Monday morning.

Officials with the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office tell FOX 5 the incident happened at around 3:41 a.m. on Interstate 20 eastbound before exit 84.

According to officials, the deputy was investigating a traffic accident on the interstate when they were hit by another vehicle.

Medics transported the deputy to a local hospital for treatment. They are expected to make a full recovery. The identity of the deputy has not yet been released.

Investigators say the other vehicle stayed on the scene and no one else was injured.

The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the accident. It is not known if the driver of the vehicle will face charges.

The accident blocked all lanes on I-20 for around 2 hours Monday morning. The crash has now been cleared and all lanes are back open.

