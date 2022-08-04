Rockdale County deputy charged with DUI, placed on leave

A Rockdale County Sheriff's Office deputy faces DUI charges stemming from an arrest in Conyers.

The Conyers Police Department stopped Deputy Gregory Ducre for speeding on Wednesday. The police department arrested him for the traffic violation, as well as reckless driving and DUI.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it placed the deputy on administrative leave during an internal investigation.

