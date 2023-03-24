Georgia sheriff's corporal arrested, placed on administrative leave

article

A Rockdale County deputy is on administrative leave after being arrested on a family violence charge.

Cpl. Deanna Newman was arrested on charged of simple assault last Sunday.

Investigators have not released details about the case.

"I will be the first to investigate any employee of mine if a criminal or disciplinary offense is committed," Rockdale County Sheriff Eric J. Levett said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Both the criminal and administrative investigation continue.