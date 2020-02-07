Expand / Collapse search

Rockdale County confirms ransomware attack on county's servers

Rockdale County
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County officials are investigating a ransomware attack on some of the county's server systems.

According to county authorities, an employee opened a spam e-mail attachment infected with ransomware.

Officials say they're now working to make sure the situation is under control.

The water resources department will not accept payments Friday as a result.

They'll give anyone whose water bill is due today a grace period to make a payment.