Father of 4 dies after falling into manhole at Georgia school

A Georgia family is asking for help after their sole provider died in a tragic accident while on the job in Rome.

On Wednesday, 34-year-old Robert Hall was doing a plumbing job on the campus of Armuchee High School when he fell into a manhole, WRGA reported.

It's believed Hall fell 20 feet and died before rescuers were able to get to him.

Hall's body was taken to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy.

The Rome man leaves behind his fiancé and four children. The youngest is just 2 years old.

John Burtz, the father of Hall's fiancé, has set up a GoFundMe for Hall's family, saying he was their sole provider and had no insurance.

"Robert was an amazing man who has left behind an amazing family," Burtz wrote.

In the day since the fundraiser started, it has raised more than $5,000 of its $10,000 goal.