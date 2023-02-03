Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County

article

One person is in custody after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Cobb County.

Cobb County officials told FOX 5 that the standoff happened at a home on Robertswood Drive in Powder Springs, Georgia.

According to investigators, a suspect in an aggravated assault case barricade themselves inside the home and refused to leave.

After more than four hours, the suspect eventually surrendered to police.

Police have not said what led up to the standoff and have not identified the suspect.

No one was injured in the incident.