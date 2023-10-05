Road rage victim in Forsyth County shoots attacker in the hand, according to sheriff's office

Forsyth County deputies responded to a road rage incident on Oct. 3, resulting in an individual sustaining a gunshot wound to the hand.

According to the victim, the incident unfolded as he was driving behind a black SUV, operated by 34-year-old Tyler Leikam of Cumming. Allegedly, Leikam initiated a "brake check," prompting frustration from the victim. While both vehicles were stopped at a traffic light on Post Road, Leikam rolled down his window and began yelling obscenities at the victim.

The situation escalated further when Leikam exited his SUV and approached the victim's vehicle. He began physically assaulting the victim through the window and, reportedly, retrieved a knife from his pocket, using it to stab the rear tire of the victim's vehicle. At this point, Leikam allegedly turned toward the victim while still holding the knife. Feeling his life was in danger, the victim discharged a single shot at Leikam, striking him in the hand. The victim did not exit his vehicle during the altercation, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Leikam has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property, and Battery in connection with this incident. He was taken into custody on the night of the incident and is currently being held at the Forsyth County Jail.