Suspect charged with murder of man in Riverside Parkway shooting

Cobb County police have charged a suspect in connection with the murder of a man on Riverside Parkway.

Officials say the shooting happened on Jan. 26 at around 1:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of the parkway.

Officers arrived at the scene and found 20-year-old Kenneth McGrew of Austell shot multiple times. Medics rushed McGrew to a local hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Investigators quickly identified a suspect, 22-year-old Nijier Drakeford, and obtained a warrant for his arrest on the charge of felony murder.

Drakeford was arrested in Atlanta.

The investigation remains ongoing. Officials are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the Cobb County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-4111.