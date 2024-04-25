Man arrested after after high-speed chase, crash in Clayton County, sheriff says

article

The third time was not the charm for a man who allegedly led deputies on a chase in Clayton County on Wednesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 that Alexander M. Dunn had fled from several traffic stops in a gold Toyota Avalon over the weekend.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to pull Dunn over on April 20 and 21, but both times he was able to get away.

On Wednesday, officials said they spotted a black 2014 GMC Denali Terrain with the same license plate as the Toyota they had been looking for.

Deputies once again tried to stop Dunn from fleeing. This time, they say the chase continued onto Riverdale Road, where the SUV crashed into the back of a Chrysler, lost control, and flipped over near the road's intersection with Church Street.

Dunn reportedly attempted to escape on foot but was caught by a K-9 officer.

He's now in custody at the Clayton County Jail facing 24 charges including reckless driving, cruelty to children, and two counts of hit-and-run.