Riverdale man reported missing found dead

A man who was reported missing on Feb. 10 was found dead on March 12, according to Clayton County Police Department.

CCPD says 41-year-old Christopher Tuten was found deceased near the woods in the 400 block of Airport South Parkway.

The body has been transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner's Office to further investigate the cause of death.

Tuten was reported missing from the 7500 block of Pembroke Court in Riverdale.

No other information was provided by the police department.