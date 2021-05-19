Multi-vehicle crash involving MARTA bus sends 1 to hospital
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Police are at the scene of a crash involving a MARTA bus that sent at least one person to the hospital Wednesday morning.
MARTA officials tell FOX 5 the accident happened at Highway 85 and Valley Hill Road around 6 a.m.
According to Riverdale police, a driver of a van attempted to run a light at the intersection and struck the bus. After the impact, the MARTA bus veered off and hit a pole.
Medics rushed the driver of the van to a nearby hospital. Their condition is not known at the time.
MARTA says the bus operator and a passenger were also injured in the collision.
The crash shut down all Highway 85's northbound lanes at the intersection. Officials recommend planning an alternative route or expecting delays.
