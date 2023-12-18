Man shot to death, woman stabbed in face at Atlanta home, police say

One man is dead and a woman has been rushed to the hospital after what police say was a domestic dispute at a southeast Atlanta home.

Officers were called to the scene on the 2900 block of River Ridge Drive early Monday morning.

FOX 5 cameras saw CSI officers, APD homicide detectives, and the medical examiner at the very active scene.

Investigators say a man and a woman got into some sort of fight at the home.

The fight escalated, and the man reportedly stabbed the woman in the neck and the face. At some point, the man was shot and killed. Police are working to determine if the man shot himself or if the woman shot him.

Medics rushed the woman to Grady Hospital for emergency surgery. Her condition is not known at this time.

Officials have not said whether the woman will face charges in connection with the deadly shooting.

If you have any information that could help investigators with the case, call the Atlanta Police Department.