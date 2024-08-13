Rick and Morty: The Anime celebrates series premiere in Atlanta with Rickmobile

article

Your favorite wacky grandpa-grandson duo are back on Adult Swim with an all-new series, appealing to a broader audience with a whole new art style. Ahead of the series premiere of "Rick and Morty: The Anime," the Rickmobile will make a highly-anticipated final stop of the ANIMErican tour in Atlanta, Adult Swim's birthplace.

You won't need a ticket to check out the Rickmobile. The tricked-out car will be parked at Monday Night Garage located on Lee Street on Thursday. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. with multiple screenings starting at 8 p.m.

There will also be exclusive merch giveaways and photo ops.

At midnight, visionary director Takashi Sano will drop the English-dub of the 10-episode anime series on Adult Swim. Those who prefer watching with subtitles can catch the Japanese version on August 17 at midnight on Adult Swim’s action/anime programming block, Toonami. New episodes will always premiere on HBOMax the following day.

The Japanese and English voice actors include:

Rick – Youhei Tadano / Joe Daniels

Morty – Keisuke Chiba / Gabriel Regojo

Summer – Akiha Matsui / Donna Bella Litton

Jerry – Manabu Muraji / Joe Daniels

Beth – Takako Fuji / Patricia Duran

"Takashi Sano, in addition to being a super-talented director, is also a huge ‘Rick and Morty’ fan," said Michael Ouweleen, president, Adult Swim. "He’s the perfect person to give us all this alternate version of this amazing show. And the perfect way to launch this series is by doing our favorite thing – drive ridiculous vehicles around and come see all of you in person."