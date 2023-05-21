Richard Merritt trial: Testimony to continue Monday morning

article

The trial of Richard Merritt, who is accused of brutally murdering his mother, is expected to continue on Monday in DeKalb County.

Prosecutors say the disbarred attorney was supposed to turn himself in to prison to begin serving a 15-year prison sentence for stealing money from his clients in 2019.

The jury learned Friday about Merritt’s life as a fugitive living in Nashville.

They heard from a woman he met on a dating app. She testified she knew him as Mick Malveaux from Louisiana and says they dated for several months.

Richard Merritt (FOX 5)

They also heard from a DeKalb County marshal about how they captured Merritt after his mother’s car was impounded.

Testimony is expected to continue Monday morning.