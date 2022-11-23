Wanted Georgia man accused of kidnapping his 6-year-old son, police say

article

Georgia police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of possibly kidnappings his own son.

Officials with the Cumming Police Department tell FOX 5they are searching for 41-year-old Richard Alan Williams and 6-year-old Adler Williams.

According to police, Richard was supposed to return Adler to his mother on Tuesday afternoon, but he never showed up. Investigators believe he may have taken the boy to Florida, which is outside his court-ordered custody agreement.

At this time, Williams has an active warrant out for his arrest for interference with custody. Officials say there will more charges if the father and son are found outside of Georgia.

The wanted man was last known to be driving a silver 2017 Ford Expedition with the Georgia license plat PHT5944. He may be en route to Florida.

If you have any information about where Richard Williams or Adler Williams could be, call the Cumming Police Department.