Reward offered in FBI search for pregnant Georgia mom's killer

The FBI and Georgia law enforcement is offering a reward to help solve the mystery in the 2019 murder of a pregnant mother.

Officials say 24-year-old Kasara Brown was found dead in her home on the 100 block of Laura's Lane in Fitzgerald, Georgia. At the time, Brown was eight months pregnant and had a 4-year-old child.

Brown's autopsy determined she died from multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say they believe the shooting was gang-related and that she may have either been mistakenly killed or killed to send a message.

With 14 months passed without any arrests, the FBI, Georgia Bureau of Investigation are now offering a $5,000 reward for any information to help solve Brown's murder.

If you have any information on the crime, please call the FBI's Atlanta branch at 770-216-3000 or go to tips.fbi.gov.

