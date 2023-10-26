Reward offered in connection to death of East Point man in May 2022

article

East Point police are still looking for the person responsible for the death of Princeton Morris on May 17, 2022.

Morris was shot on his back porch in the 3000 block of Kentucky Court. Police say he had opened his rear sliding door to meet someone when he was shot.

A $2,000 reward is being offered by the police department and Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who are responsible.

Any information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS(8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIME (274637). Det. R. Graham is the lead Investigator in this case. Det. Graham’s phone number is 404-270-7069. The person do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.