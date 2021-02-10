Reward offered for Atlanta Dollar General armed robbery suspect

article

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who can help them identify a suspect in a series of armed robberies of Dollar Generals around metro Atlanta.

Officials shared photos of a suspect involved in a robbery of a Dollar General on the 2,300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Feb. 8 around 5 p.m.

According to police, the suspect was dressed in a dark blue or black Adidas tracksuit, black mask, black gloves, and black baseball cap when he entered the store armed with a firearm.

After getting the money from the registers, the man fled the area.

Police believe this man is the suspect in multiple Family Dollar and Dollar General robberies throughout Atlanta and the nearby jurisdictions.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

Anyone with information on the case can or suspect can should call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

