Reward offered after gun pulled at Cedar Shoals football game

The Brief The Hall County School District is offering a $1,000 reward after two people followed Cedar Shoals players into a locker room and one pulled a gun. Police say the suspects fled after an officer intervened and were not found despite a search. No Flowery Branch players were threatened.



The Hall County School District is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the person who pulled a gun on high school football players after a game last week.

The backstory:

District officials said the incident happened Thursday after Flowery Branch High School played Cedar Shoals High School. Two unidentified people followed the Cedar Shoals players from the field into their locker room, where an argument began.

According to Hall County officials, coaches from Cedar Shoals stepped in to break up the confrontation when one of the individuals pulled out a gun.

An Athens-Clarke County Schools police officer approached the pair, prompting them to run.

Additional officers responded and searched for the suspects, even deploying K-9 units, but they were not found.

Dig deeper:

The Hall County School District said no Flowery Branch players were threatened during the incident.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released descriptions of the suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.