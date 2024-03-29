Reward in East Point man's 2022 shooting death increased to $10,000

article

A $10,000 reward is now being offered in the shooting death of an East Point man gunned down on his back porch in May 2022.

Princeton Morris was found shot to death at his apartment along the 3000 block of Kentucky Court. Police say he had opened his rear sliding door to meet someone when he was shot.

Authorities have not been able to identify a suspect in the case.

East Point police offered a $2,000 reward in 2023 for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

They're hopeful the increase in reward money will lead to someone coming forward with information.

Investigators continue to ask for the public’s help in this case.