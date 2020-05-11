Retirement community celebrates Mother's Day with drive-by parade

A retirement community in Sandy Springs celebrated Mother's Day with a special parade.

Cars filled with families drove past the Hammond Glen Retirement Community with lots of honking and cheering for the many mothers in the facility.

"I think the parade is a pretty nifty idea," one resident told FOX 5.

Since Georgia's shelter in plate order is still in effect for senior citizens, the Mother's Day event was one of the many things the Hammon Glen community is doing for those who live there.