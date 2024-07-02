Retired Henry County K9, seizer of millions in drugs, passes away peacefully

article

Henry County Police Department announced Monday the passing of retired K9 officer Leroy.

K9 Leroy served the citizens and guests of Henry County from October 2015 until his retirement on July 7, 2020. During his service, K9 Leroy was instrumental in the seizure of several million dollars worth of illegal narcotics and played a critical role in the apprehension of dangerous fleeing felons.

After his retirement, K9 Leroy enjoyed a long and happy life with his handler, Kyle Ramsey, and his family. He spent his days with his closest furry friends, including his "Mommy" Ashley, his sister Bailey, and his little brother Jaxson.

K9 Leroy passed peacefully on the evening of July 1, with his family and handler by his side. The Henry County Police Department paid tribute to him, stating, "Rest easy, K9 Leroy. The Henry County Police Department's K9s have the watch from here."